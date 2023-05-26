Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 13,332 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,332 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 195,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $115.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

