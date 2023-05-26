Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 26,195 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Buckle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Buckle by 3,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 576,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 559,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKE. UBS Group started coverage on Buckle in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Buckle Stock Performance

NYSE BKE opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $50.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.36 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

