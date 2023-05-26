Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $112.41

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$112.41 and last traded at C$113.17, with a volume of 938314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$117.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CSFB lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$138.59.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$119.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$125.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.13 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.