Asset Management Resources LLC Purchases 489 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Management Resources LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 273.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.