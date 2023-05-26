Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (OTC:ASCUF – Get Rating) was down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 10,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 12,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Arizona Sonoran Copper from C$3.20 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in Pinal County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

