Andy Fang Sells 3,499 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Andy Fang sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $234,013.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $4,490,340.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $3,966,400.00.

DASH opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

