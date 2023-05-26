Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 109 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 273.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

