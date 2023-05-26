Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,013 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average is $97.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.