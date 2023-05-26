Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

