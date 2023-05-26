111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Update

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the April 30th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 111

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 111 by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 41,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 111 by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 111 by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 111 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in 111 by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get 111 alerts:

111 Stock Performance

Shares of YI opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.93. 111 has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

About 111

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.