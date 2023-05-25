Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $112.16, but opened at $116.60. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $115.26, with a volume of 720,507 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.79 and a 200 day moving average of $121.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

