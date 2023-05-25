WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 34,399 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 450,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34,399 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 159,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 111,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $4,590,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 176,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 277.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

