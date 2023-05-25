Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $13.40 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 277.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

