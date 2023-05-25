V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 65,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.74.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

