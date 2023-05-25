UBS Group AG Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 177.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 3,844.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Activity

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $7,873,031.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,904,799 shares in the company, valued at $461,585,718.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $7,873,031.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904,799 shares in the company, valued at $461,585,718.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $405,151.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,327,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,984,249.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 760,110 shares of company stock worth $19,371,800 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

