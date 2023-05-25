Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,754 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $72.27.

Insider Activity

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.