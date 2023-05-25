Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 16,030 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $30,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after acquiring an additional 513,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,541,000 after acquiring an additional 312,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.6 %

NET opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of -95.31 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,274,299.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,338 shares of company stock valued at $24,385,996. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

