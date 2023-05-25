Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.63.

Royal Gold Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $125.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.