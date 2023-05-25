Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 2,320 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of AMZN opened at $116.75 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 277.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.