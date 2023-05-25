Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,345 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.32% of Easterly Government Properties worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:DEA opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 341.94%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

