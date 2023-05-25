Raymond James & Associates Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Encore Wire worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 71.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WIRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $161.82 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

