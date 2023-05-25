Raymond James & Associates Acquires 6,226 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,493.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 892,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after acquiring an additional 836,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,524,000 after purchasing an additional 58,863 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 154,943 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,604,000 after buying an additional 200,043 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 229,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,736,000 after buying an additional 89,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.29. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

