Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,383 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,383 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Loews worth $13,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Loews by 61.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Performance

L opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $66.34.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.