Northstar Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $116.75 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 277.98, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
