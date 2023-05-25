Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $11.79

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $11.44. Mondee shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 34,860 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mondee Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $969.96 million and a P/E ratio of -9.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 1st quarter valued at $17,512,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondee by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondee during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

