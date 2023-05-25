Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $11.79

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $11.44. Mondee shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 34,860 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Mondee Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $969.96 million and a P/E ratio of -9.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 1st quarter valued at $17,512,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondee by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondee during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Mondee Company Profile
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondee (MOND)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.