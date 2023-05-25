Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,980 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DMG Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,227. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $313.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $322.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

