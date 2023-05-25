Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,993,198 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,753,266 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,677,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,514,665,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,345,546 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,396,477,000 after purchasing an additional 215,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,848 shares of company stock worth $16,635,227 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.4 %

MSFT opened at $313.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.26 and its 200-day moving average is $263.44. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $322.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

