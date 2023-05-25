Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 573 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in US Foods were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in US Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,826,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:USFD opened at $39.40 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,628,094 shares of company stock worth $296,093,869 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.