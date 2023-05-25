Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 29,261 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 467,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 236,693 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 42.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

