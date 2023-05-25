Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,152 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWZ. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 43,864 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 490,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 115,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $669,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PWZ stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

