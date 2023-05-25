Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,063 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Krystal Biotech worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Insider Activity

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

In other news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,967,275.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,275.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,462 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,407.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,428 shares of company stock worth $17,965,513. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS opened at $118.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $123.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

Recommended Stories

