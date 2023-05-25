Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDIV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 668,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 114,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 107,907 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 95,903 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,227,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $809.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.