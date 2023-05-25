InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 21,100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Triple Frond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 579,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,648,000 after buying an additional 110,360 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 159,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 111,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 277.98, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average of $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

