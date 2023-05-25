Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,622 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Independent Bank worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 65.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Independent Bank Trading Down 3.0 %

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,180.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $72,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,461.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,722.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank stock opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.80. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $91.65.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

