HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,592 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

FIW stock opened at $81.72 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $86.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average is $82.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

