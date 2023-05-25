HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 65,107 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 237.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,107 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 886,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after acquiring an additional 856,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after acquiring an additional 488,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after buying an additional 446,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $6,786,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of RCKT opened at $21.54 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 10.83.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,678.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals



Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

