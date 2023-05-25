HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,375,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,535,000 after buying an additional 674,542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 821,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after buying an additional 229,537 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 718,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after buying an additional 197,098 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

EWH stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $22.65.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

