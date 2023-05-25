HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Match Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,263,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,414,000 after purchasing an additional 448,260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 14,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 110,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Match Group Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.