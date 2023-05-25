HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of BellRing Brands worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $37.55.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

