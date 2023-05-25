HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

IXJ stock opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $88.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.33.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

