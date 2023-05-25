HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,908 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $7,514,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 656.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK stock opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $122.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

