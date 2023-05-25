HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 15,969 Shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.94% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARB opened at $24.81 on Thursday. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71.

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

