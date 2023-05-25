Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,659 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Five Below by 3,530.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 51.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below Stock Performance

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $315,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock opened at $185.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.42. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

