Citigroup Inc. Sells 20,875 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,875 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 428,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after buying an additional 49,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.86 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

