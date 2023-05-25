Citigroup Inc. Sells 205,011 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,011 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.3 %

AutoNation stock opened at $137.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.76 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $838,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,754 shares of company stock worth $26,925,568. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Stories

