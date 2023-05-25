Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BCC opened at $74.00 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.66%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

