Citigroup Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,959 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $2,928,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 224,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.26.

XPeng Stock Performance

NYSE:XPEV opened at $8.65 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $745.28 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%. Analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

