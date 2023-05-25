Citigroup Inc. Acquires 5,652 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Arcosa worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Arcosa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

Arcosa Price Performance

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $594,411.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,039.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACA opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

