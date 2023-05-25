Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $573,000 Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,252.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.26. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

