BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $77.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.60, but opened at $65.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 1,189,704 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

